Thirty-two years passed since Doug Walter could call himself a resident of the tiny village of Mazeppa in Union County, but bygone days have done nothing to fade the love he has for home.
Walter’s interest in the history and current happenings in Mazeppa inspired his website, maseppapa.blogspot.com, which caught the attention of a Ukrainian journalist.
That led Walter to serve as a tour guide for the Washington, D.C.-based foreign correspondent, Anna Levytska, and photojournalist Vladyslav Smiliantes, who work for Ukraine, a TV channel with the same name as the Eastern European country it serves.
Before Walter led them to a road bordered by cornfields through what once was his family’s farm, and before they walked around a one-time, one-room schoolhouse, Walter thought about the connection he maintains to the village.
Walter, now of Lewisburg, recalled the loss of his 5-year-old sister, Roberta, to a brain tumor in 1972. He was 11 and remembers how the village showed empathy for his family amid tragedy.
On Roberta’s last day, he was invited across the street to spend time with Annette and Russ Weiser and their family, Walter recalled. The respite was welcome.
“It was such a comfort being taken away from it,” Walter said. “The love and passion that came out of that tow for all of us … that’s just something you can’t forget.”
Walter’s taken care to curate current events and happenings at his church, Mazeppa Union, photos of the fish he snags in Buffalo Creek and birds and deer he encounters during walks in the woods, scans of postcards and personal memorials to Mazeppa residents who’ve died.
Though he’s moved to Lewisburg, the village is never far — its name even etched across the license plate of a Subaru he owns.
And so 10 minutes by car, Walter drove Saturday with the foreign journalists to lead them on a trek he could likely make eyes-closed.
“I was surprised when I found Mazeppa,” Levytska said, describing research she made in connecting U.S. town names to her home country. There are a dozen Odessas in the U.S., she said, no surprise considering its status as a port city tourist destination. That there were four Mazeppas in North America — three in U.S., one in Canada — was a surprise, she said.
So, she chose to look into the location closest to Washington, D.C., and that’s how she came to find Walter.
“With his help, we can accomplish more than if we were on our own,” Levytska said.
The town's name was changed in 1886, switching from Boyertown to Mazeppa to avoid any confusion among postal carriers with the Boyertown in Berks County. The new name Mazeppa came from a poem by Lord Byron who wrote about Ivan Mazepa, a Ukranian military leader in the 17th century and a key player in Ukraine's struggle for independence in the 1600s.
But the poem, Levytska explained was not about Mazeppa’s might as a military leader but that of his life as a lover.
“Actually, due to this story of adultery,” Levytska said, laughing as she spoke, “I’m here in Pennsylvania.”