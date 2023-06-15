ELYSBURG - Middle-schoolers from across the Valley have participated in the wind ensemble summit hosted by International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) in Danville and will wrap up their experience with a concert at 3 p.m. Friday on the band stage at Knoebels.
The ensemble will include band instruments and percussion, according to IPAS Executive Director Allison Cotner. "These kids have learned some challenging pieces in a short amount of time," Cotner said.
The weeklong summit was directed by Brian Kaufman, director of the Wind Ensemble at the University of Maryland, who will lead Friday's concert.
The IPAS was founded three years ago and hosted the wind ensemble summit for the first time this year. Next week, they will host a piano festival as well as the International Trombone Summit in Danville.