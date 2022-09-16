Interstate 80 reopens following crash near Danville The Daily Item Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago DANVILLE — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 have reopened following a multi-vehicle accident this morning.The crash occurred about three miles east of the Danville exit. No further information on the crash has been released. Tags Crash Lane Danville Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Vehicle Exit Interstate Motorist Accident East Information Following Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes