Approximately 60 vehicles were involved in a fatal crash that killed two men along Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County, on Wednesday.
State Police at Milton confirmed that 53-year-old Edward Posavec, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, and Marek Szczepanczyk, 58, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, were both killed in the crash.
Police reported that a snow squall caused limited visibility and hazardous roadway conditions, which led to the chain-reaction crash around 1:40 p.m.
PennDOT reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. The westbound lanes had been closed since the crash.
Dominick Adamo, Union County coroner, at 8:30 p.m., confirmed a fatality in Union County on Wednesday night. A second person died at the trauma bay at Geisinger’s emergency department, said Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn at 9 p.m. Police did not say where Posavec or Szczepanczyk died.
According to Evangelical Community Hospital spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach, the Lewisburg facility received 39 patients. Four were transferred to other facilities, one patient was admitted to Evangelical and 34 were discharged.
Response to the incident continued until the hospital closed its incident command around 8 p.m., Hollenbach said.
Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender said the Danville facility was still caring for three patients on Thursday afternoon. All three patients, who were unidentified, were in fair condition.
A 34-mile stretch of Interstate 80 westbound, from Union to Clinton counties, was closed for nearly 29 hours to clean up the scene. PennDOT officials expected the highway, to reopen by 2 p.m. Thursday, but it was 6:15 p.m. when the road finally opened. Throughout the day Thursday, PennDOT officials were redirecting drivers off the interstate to detours north and south of the crash.
Immediately following the crash, authorities shut down the highway in both directions. PennDOT reopened the eastbound lane after about five hours.
Westbound traffic heading toward Lock Haven was directed off I-80 at the 212B/I-180 West/Williamsport exit followed a detour using I-180 to Route 220 before reconnecting with I-80 at Williamsport.