SHAMOKIN — The investigation continues into the fatal accident involving two vehicles in Shamokin on Sunday.
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed on Tuesday that video evidence shows that Sharon Adams, 66, of Mulberry Street, Shamokin, stopped at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred. The accident is still under investigation and Siko reserved further comment on it.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn told The Daily Item at 8:30 p.m. Monday that Adams failed to stop, but Siko clarified the information on Tuesday and said Adams did stop at the intersection. Lynn was unable to be reached for comment.
Adams died from her injuries at 12:56 p.m. Sunday in the trauma bay at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Lynn reported.
A Mini Cooper driven by Miguel Torres was traveling south on Market Street when it collided with Adams' eastbound Honda Accord, police said. Torres was traveling south on Market just before 11:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck Adams' Honda, which was eastbound on Mulberry, Siko said.
Adams’ passenger, Robert Alter, was treated at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital and released. Torres was not injured, Siko said.
Siko did not provide an age or address for Torres and Alter.
Siko said on Sunday that two passengers in Torres' car fled following the collision.
Police were at the crash scene most of the day on Sunday with an accident reconstruction team from state police at Montoursville. The last unit cleared the scene by 5:11 p.m., according to a Northumberland County 911 center dispatcher.