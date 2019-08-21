SHAMOKIN — A real estate investor closed on downtown Shamokin’s most expensive property transaction currently on record and the owner said he plans to renovate and reopen Penn-Ocala Apartments.
JRSY Properties LLC paid $515,000 to Black Belt Capital LLC for the vacant apartment building and one-time hotel at 30-36 E. Independence St., according to a deed filed with the Northumberland County Office of Register and Recorder.
No other property along downtown Independence Street sold for a higher price, according to property assessment data included in the latest update to Northumberland County’s online mapping system.
Abraham Knopfler, who said JRSY Properties is based in Ohio, said he visited downtown Shamokin after learning about the former Penn-Ocala’s availability. He said he’s exploring options for the soon-to-be-vacant retail space and the residential spaces on the upper floors.
The five-story building currently houses Dollar General. The discount retailer is moving a block away upon completion of a new building at Independence and Eighth streets.
Knopfler said he prefers investing in small towns to big cities and hopes to rent nice, affordable properties to “good people” in town.
“I know Shamokin is not a popular neighborhood. I know that. I love to do small neighborhoods. This is what I love to do. With big places, there’s a lot of competition, that’s not for me,” Knopfler said.
A real estate listing on loopnet.com says the 35,100-square-foot building has 49 units, including the street-level storefront, and needs between $600,000 to $800,000 in renovations because it’s been vacant an estimated 25 years.
City Administrator Robert Slaby said he was unaware of what may become of the building.
Terms of the deed called for the structure to be renamed the “George H. Brand Building” after its most recent owner, who died in 2016, according to the deed. The phrase is to be permanently etched into the front facade, the deed states. It also calls for a memorial photo and plaque inside the lobby. The conditions are to be incorporated in perpetuity, the deed states.
Brand purchased the property in November 2014 for $58,000 from Northumberland County Tax Claims Bureau. It had been let go in lieu of unpaid taxes and was in the steward of the county before Brand's purchase.
Brand's sister, Sonia Brand Santiago, said it was her brother’s dream to provide affordable housing to those in need. He died at age 36 before he could see it through, she said.
Having the building named in Brand’s honor is just one way his sister is honoring his memory, she said. According to Santiago, proceeds from the sale, minus fees and taxes, would be donated to charity to combat homelessness, largely in her home state of New Jersey but also in the Shamokin area.
“The only reason this is happening is because of my brother. It’s his wish. We didn’t grow up rich. This is not something I’m doing, this is something his spirit has made happen because of who he is,” Santiago said.
Should the building be considered for federally subsidized housing, it’d be competing largely with existing program recipients. Ron Miller, executive director, Shamokin Housing Authority, said Section 8 vouchers for subsidized housing are at capacity and there exists a waitlist for new benefit recipients — something he said is commonplace across the country.
The building was first used as a hotel in 1922 when Rennas Hotel opened, according to an archived edition of The Mount Carmel Item. It was created out of a former hardware store operated by Sanner Hardware Co. and was tabbed as a luxury hotel: mahogany finishes, leather furniture, a writing room with six individual desks, a barbershop, 118 rooms to rent and “a telephone in every room.”
Rennas became the Penn-Lee when ownership changed in 1929, according to an archived edition of the Shamokin News-Dispatch. Its luxury model was again boasted in 1969 when, in an archived edition of The News-Item, it hosted a ribbon-cutting for the debut of the Penn-Ocala Apartments.
The county’s mapping website shows historical sales data for properties throughout the county. A review of the properties along Independence Street, between Market and Shamokin streets, shows the July 15 recorded purchase of the former Penn-Ocala property as the largest downtown.
It bests the $380,222 a company named Store Master Funding paid in April for 212-214 E. Independence St., home to Progressive Vision Institute.
The firm named Shamokin DPP LLC in May purchased the lot where the Masonic Building once stood at Independence and Eighth streets for $225,000 and an adjacent parking lot for $101,000. That’s the site where the new Dollar General building is currently under construction.