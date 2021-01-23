MILTON — A felony charge of involuntary manslaughter was dismissed against a 23-year-old Turbotville mother who was charged following the death of her son in a swimming pool in August.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Thursday determined there was not enough evidence to keep the involuntary manslaughter charge against Britney Bridges, of Main Street. A felony count of endangering the welfare of children remains.
"I respect the decision of the court," said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Milton state police said Bridges was “recklessly negligent” in the death of her 3-year-old son. According to state police at Milton, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton died after falling into a neighbor’s pool in Turbotville on Aug. 11. Police said between noon and 2 p.m., the toddler left his home and went to the neighbor’s yard on Main Street. The boy was found in the pool by neighbors. He was later pronounced dead at UPMC-Muncy.
Bridges told police she fell asleep with her son and she was awoken by the sounds of sirens.
According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was ruled a drowning.
Bridges has been free since Nov. 10 after her $125,000 bail was listed as ROR (released on her own recognizance).