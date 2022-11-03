By most measures, an absentee or mail-in election ballot dropped into a local mailbox today or tomorrow would likely arrive at the nearby county elections office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, the deadline for submission of these ballots in order to be counted in the Nov. 8 election.
To be absolutely, 100 percent sure that the ballot is submitted in time and counted, however, residents who have signed up to vote by mail should now hand-deliver their ballot to their county election office, state officials noted this week.
“Do not wait until the last minute,” advised Leigh M. Chapman, Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of State during a media briefing on Tuesday. “Hand deliver your mail ballot now to your county election office or authorized drop-off location to be certain your vote will be counted.”
All of this applies to the 13,294 registered voters in the local four-county region and 1.435 million across the entire state who have registered to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot.
The total number of registered absentee or mail-in voters represents 16.17 percent of the 8.87 million registered voters in Pennsylvania, according to numbers published by the state. The vast majority of voters will cast their ballots in person at the election polls, which are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s time to execute your plan to vote,” Chapman said. “If you have a mail ballot, hand-deliver it immediately. And if you plan to vote in person on Nov. 8, be sure you know where your polling place is and have arranged for any needed transportation.”
Details will be important for those using mail-in or absentee ballots, so those voters are encouraged to read all of the filing instructions carefully.
The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday that Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, as directed in the instructions. The court has directed county boards of elections to “segregate and preserve” those ballots.
Chapman also emphasized that everyone must be patient after the polls close, as election officials make sure every eligible vote is counted accurately. Complete unofficial results for every election race may not be available by the end of the day Tuesday, she said.
“That is not indicative of anything bad or nefarious happening,” she said. “It simply means the process for counting all eligible votes cast in Pennsylvania is working the way it is designed to work.
“Election professionals are your neighbors, your friends and your family,” the acting Secretary of State said. “They deserve to be able to do their jobs safely and accurately, and that requires giving them the time they need to do a thorough job.”
Careful attention to all the rules and procedures for mail-in voting or casting ballots in person at the polls is essential to preserving a fair, valid and transparent voting process.
Regardless of how you plan to submit your ballot, take your time, ask election officials for help, if necessary, but above all, exercise your right and make your voice heard by casting your vote.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.