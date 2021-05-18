The ninth largest prize in Mega Millions history will be up for grabs tonight.
The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Tonight’s estimated jackpot is $468 million ($316.2 million cash). It’s the second time in the past two years the prize has reached this level.
Since the jackpot was last won on Feb. 16, there have been more than 16.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 26 worth $1 million or more.
Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2021. Most recently, $96 million was won by a New York couple on Feb. 16. On Jan. 22, a $1.05 billion prize went to a group of players in Michigan. That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game, surpassed only by the massive $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018.