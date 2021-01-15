Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.