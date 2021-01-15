After no one won Tuesday night's Mega Millions' jackpot and last night's Powerball jackpot, a combined total of more than $1.3 billion is in play tonight and Saturday. Both are multi-state lottery games.
The second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history is up for grabs tonight– an estimated $750 million, or $550.6 million cash.
The current record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018; it remains the world’s largest lottery prize awarded on a single ticket. Tonight's jackpot will likely vie for the honor of being the third-largest lottery prize in American history, as two Powerball jackpots have been won in the same range – $768.4 million and $758.7 million.
Powerball holds the world record for the largest lottery jackpot at $1.586 billion, shared by three winning tickets almost exactly five years ago.The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Wisconsin on Sept. 15.
Saturday's Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $640 million ($478.7 million cash value). If won, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the Sept. 16, 2020 drawing.