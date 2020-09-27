The Jewish High Holy Day of Yom Kippur — The Day of Atonement — begins tonight at sunset.
Yom Kippur is a 24-hour fast day on the Jewish calendar, said Rabbi Nina Mandel, of Congregation Beth El, in Sunbury, "but this year I am struck by the words of the prophet Isaiah that we will read on Monday: Is such the fast I desire, a day for people to starve their bodies?"
In Isaiah 57:14-58:14, Mandel said, he is proclaiming the failure of people who simply go through the motions of holiness but do not embody it. "Today, perhaps more than ever, we are in need of Isaiah's message to free the oppressed, care for the poor and bring about righteousness."
Congregation Beth El will be observing the Yom Kippur, Day of Atonement, services tonight through Monday evening.
Like most Jewish communities around the world, Mandel said, "we have embraced the practice of live-streamed services in order to safely gather in community during this time of COVID-19."
More information about Yom Kippur services can be found at www.beth-el-sunbury.org
Chad of Lewisburg is also holding Yom Kippur services Sunday evening and Monday, said Mariaha Baumgarten, a group spokeswoman.
Time for Kol NIdre: today at 6:45 p.m.; Yizkor: Monday, 1 p.m.
"Please join us for a condensed, outdoor, socially distanced service," Baumgarten said. She asks that that interested RSVP, "so that we can prepare a safe experience for all."
To RSVP or to find more information, call 570-478-3636 or email rabbi@chadoflewisburg.com