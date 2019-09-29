For Joanne and Marvin Seebold, of Selinsgrove, the Jewish New Year is something they have celebrated everywhere they have lived, from Brooklyn, New York, to Philadelphia and now the Valley.
"My sales work keeps the family moving," he said Thursday. "But this high holy day is something very important to us — it's how we were raised." Joanne and Marvin and their two grown children will dine Sunday night and toast the New Year. It's their third year living in the Valley.
Beginning at sundown tonight, Jewish communities worldwide will begin the period of High Holy Day observance, said Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth El, Sunbury.
The first set of services, she said, from tonight until Oct. 2, celebrate the New Year on the Jewish calendar, this new year being 5780.
Rosh Hashana is a joyous holiday, first described in the Torah (the first 5 books of the Hebrew Scriptures) as a festival of thanksgiving, renewal, and sanctification of the Divine. Coinciding with the end of the harvest cycle, Mandel said, Rosh Hashana practices recall our gratitude for heavenly and material gifts.
"One of the central rituals of the holiday is the blowing of the shofar—a ram’s horn—in a specific liturgical order," Mandel explained.
"The shofar’s blast is meant to awaken us to the Divine presence and to our duty to work for a better world, especially on its birthday," she said. "In a year of global and local turmoil, many of us have become desensitized to the cries of the vulnerable and weak. The shofar calls us to attention, and reminds us that we do not have the luxury to sit idly by."
In addition, Jews will often celebrate with sweet treats to represent a sweet new year. Ashkenazi (Eastern European) Jewish tradition has us serving apples dipped into honey, while Sephardi (North African, Western European) tradition features dates and figs. Either way, Mandel said, many blessings and festivities abound, not only to celebrate the new year but to get us ready for the intensive spiritual preparation for Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
Rosh Hashana celebrates rebirth and renewal, as well as the sovereignty of God.
"It focuses us on our potential for the year ahead," she said, "and requires us to examine the past year for areas in our personal and communal lives where we may have missed the mark or fallen short."
This year, Congregation Beth El will be celebrating its 100th High Holy Day season in Sunbury, Mandel said.
"Much has changed in the past century, but not the importance of a center for Jewish life in our area," she explained. "We have been blessed with kind and thoughtful neighbors, and in the tradition of the season, wish them all a Sweet, Healthy, and Happy New Year, or as we say in Hebrew: L’shana tova."