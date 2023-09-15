Beginning tonight at sunset, Jewish residents of the Central Susquehanna Valley and around the world enter into the holiest time on the Jewish calendar.
Ever since he was a child growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Gary Kauffman and family celebrated the Jewish New Year with an extended family dinner on the first night. As an I.T. specialist working in Selinsgrove, he plans to Zoom with his family, he said. “It will certainly be different.”
“The High Holy Days, known traditionally as the Days of Awe, begin with the celebration of the new year, Rosh Hashanah,” explained Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth-El, in Sunbury. “Ritual services for Rosh Hashanah are held over the course of two days and evenings and focus on the themes of renewal and rededication to our spiritual lives.”
A central component of these services is the blowing of the Shofar, or ram’s horn. The sound of the Shofar is meant to rouse people into action in the year ahead.
“Throughout the holy season,” Mandel continued, “we reflect on those aspects of our personal and communal lives that are broken, and we make commitments to their repair. At this time we are reminded that humans created in the divine image, it is up to us to act in ways that honor and reflect our source.”
This year, the final day of Rosh Hashanah is Sunday, at sundown.
The Days of Awe continue through to the holy day of Yom Kippur, which begins at sundown. This year Yom Kippur falls on Sept. 24 and 25. The somber services are accompanied by fasting, introspection and atonement.
“We’re encouraged to look back over the preceding year and identify those people to whom we need to make amends, and those actions for which we need to apologize,” Mandel said. “The days leading up to Yom Kippur are traditionally used to reach out to friends, family, and community to offer apologies or grant forgiveness when necessary. During the ritual services, our thoughts turn toward making amends with God and setting our sights on a new year. We are also encouraged to make social justice, helping those in need, and service to God a priority in our lives.”