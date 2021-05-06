LEWISBURG — Brandon Hughes left the job fair at U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg Thursday afternoon with a better understanding after meeting with veteran employees.
"I've had corrections experience but its a lot better to see people face-to-face" on a job hunt, the Shamokin resident said.
For the first time, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has been holding job fairs nationwide since March in an effort to boost staffing levels. It has added 700 new employees in less than two months, said Shane Fausey, president of the National Council of Prison Locals 33.
The BOP held a pilot job fair at Allenwood Federal Correctional Institution last year that helped increase the facility's staff levels to more than 90 percent, he said.
"We have a shortage crisis," said Fausey of the union's call to increase staffing at all federal prisons up to 100 percent and then add another 6,000 positions that were eliminated in 2017.
He said union leadership has urged the BOP to recruit new employees through social media and job fairs as a way of garnering broader — and younger — interest in the corrections field.
"The younger generation looks at law enforcement differently," Fausey said. "They don't see it as a long-term career."
One of the ways to increase interest is to educate the public about what the job entails and has to offer, he said.
A job fair held in March at the Lewisburg prison attracted more than 70 job seekers and another event was held Thursday, with U.S. Rep. Fred Keller in attendance.
Andy Kline, president of USP Lewisburg's Local 148 union, and Stephanie Hoffa, the local's vice-president, have reached out to area Veterans Affairs in recent months to recruit honorably discharged servicemen and women.
"They are an untapped resource," Kline said of veterans who have the basic training experience needed to work in a prison setting and are accustomed to having to relocate for work.
At Thursday's job fair, Hoffa said the event gives members of the public who have no knowledge of how a prison works the chance to learn about it through the people who work there.
And, said USP Lewisburg Warden Steven Spaulding, it gives prison administrators and staff a chance to interact with the community and hopefully increase interest.
He said he's looking to hire another 28 corrections officers to bring the full contingent to 180, but he also needs nurses, counselors and educators to work at the facility which has now moved from a Special Management Unit housing the most violent and difficult inmates to a transit facility where about 630 inmates are moved quickly through the prison to long-term housing elsewhere.
"There are so many opportunities that people don't know about," said Zane Pardoe who has worked at the Lewisburg prison for 6 1/2 years and is employed as a supervisor of education.
Spaulding said a position he'd most like to fill is dental assistant.
"We're a miniature city and warden is like the mayor," said Assistant Warden Erik Rickard.