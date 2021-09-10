SUNBURY — When asked how many positions Furmano Foods wanted to fill during Thursday’s Pennsylvania CareerLink job fair in Sunbury, Julie Dorman paused for several seconds.
She wasn’t alone in trying to do the math in her head. Sue Wert, the nursing administrator at Nottingham Village, thought about their openings as well.
Both pegged the number at between 20 and 30. Dorman, the talent acquisition specialist for Furmano’s said her plant is looking for six forklift drivers for one shift; four for another.
“That’s 10 positions right there,” she said, “We could grow if we could find folks to hire.”
That was the point of Thursday’s job fair at Cameron Park in Sunbury. About 60 businesses spread out across the park, talking with potential employees and trying to fill gaps.
Brittany Shingara was one of those in search of a job Thursday. She said she was looking to put her psychology degree to good use while maintaining a flexible schedule to help with her daughter, who Shingara said has some medical concerns the family manages.
“It’s been hard finding the right thing,” Shingara said. “Everybody wants you to have experience, but it’s hard to get that experience if no one hires you. It’s quite the conundrum.”
Potential employees had a lot of options on Thursday. There were jobs in health care, including several Valley nursing homes, construction, food services and other human service jobs. On hand were businesses like Knoebels Amusement Resort, Evangelical Community Hospital, National Beer, T-Ross Brothers, Weis Markets and dozens of others.
“This job fair, and last week’s in Williamsport, has been the best job fair this summer,” said Karen Lash-Anderson, a recruiter for Pennsylvania Traffic Plan. “It’s been great both in the number of people looking for jobs, but the number I have spoken to who are interested. It might only be five people, but that’s greater than the zero I’ve had at others.”
Alexis Matteo and Lauren Adams were searching for new jobs. The two Shamokin women have been searching for jobs for about a month, they said.
“It’s a great opportunity here, a great place to job hunt,” Matteo said, noting she was also grabbing applications for her son. “To have this all in place is great.”
Adams, who said she has experience in retail said she was “looking for a nice retail job that can be my home.”
Wert said Nottingham has positions open for nearly every job they have, from nursing to dietary and housekeeping and laundry.
“It’s abnormal,” Wert said of the shortages. “It was getting rough before the pandemic, but that put a dent in our recruiting and retention.”
Lash-Anderson and Adams both said the state and federal unemployment benefits extended deep into the pandemic have hurt hiring. The additional federal assistance ended Monday.
“I think the extra money kept some people from coming, it could have been child care or something else,” Wert said. “Maybe other businesses and schools have closed and the parents need to stay at home.”
“The money they were giving out due to COVID made a big impact on a lot of folks,” Lash-Anderson said. “I didn’t work for a year. I stopped in January 2020 and didn’t look for another job because we were told to stay home. When I got vaccinated in March I started looking right away and was fortunate to get this job.”