SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District 21st CCLC Afterschool Steam Program and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is hosting a job fair to hire 50 new program staff members.
The job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at 228 Arch St., Sunbury. The positions are for 12 hours a week and candidates must be able to work a two or four-day per week schedule.
Program staff members are needed at Priestley Elementary, Chief Shikellamy Elementary, Beck Elementary and Oaklyn Elementary. Applicants must be able to lead students in group activities; offer a fun and relaxed learning environment with a focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) curriculum; report any student concerns and discipline infractions to the site coordinator.
Programs will operate from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will begin Sept. 9 and conclude June 4.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER
Montour County bridge project to be finished today
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A bridge preservation project on Route 54 in Montour County is scheduled to be completed today.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. began installing a waterproof membrane and pave the Route 54 bridge spanning Chillisquaque Creek just west of Washingtonville in Derry Township on Tuesday. Weather permitting, this work will completed Wednesday, September 4.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under daylight flagging. There may be delays.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE
State tax revenues exceed estimates
Pennsylvania’s tax revenue was ahead of projections last month according to Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell.
Pennsylvania collected $2.2 billion in General Fund revenue in August, which was $61.2 million, or 2.9 percent, more than anticipated. Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $4.5 billion, which is $62.4 million, or 1.4 percent, above estimate.
Since the start of the 2019-20 fiscal year, overall tax revenue is $3.5 million, or 0.1 percent, less than was collected in the same period of the last fiscal year.
Sales tax receipts totaled $967.9 million for August, $33.1 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $1.9 billion, which is $33.1 million, or 1.8 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $163.2 million for the month, $0.5 million above estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $273.7 million, which is $0.6 million, or 0.2 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $229.6 million for the month, $32.8 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund total $452.6 million, which is $32.9 million, or 6.8 percent, below estimate.
— THE DAILY ITEM
Hearing set on Snyder County grant program
MIDDLEBURG — An Oct. 1 hearing will be held on plans to spend more than $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant money in Snyder County.
The money is scheduled to be spent in Beavertown, Selinsgrove, Middleburg and Penn Township.
If approved, $134,857 will be used to add an elevator in the courthouse annex which and $62,056 for sidewalk replacements in Beavertown.
An additional $106,917 is allocated for improvements in Selinsgrove and $93,529 in Penn Township.
— MARCIA MOORE
Barletta said he won’t be a candidate inthe 8th District
HAZLETON — Former U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta announced he will not seek a seat in the 8th District for Congress in 2020 but didn’t rule out a future political venture.
Currently the 8th District is represented by Democrat Matt Cartwright.
“After much thought and many conversations with my family I’ve decided that I do not intend on running,” Barletta said. “My eight years in Congress are an experience I will always be grateful for. There was no greater honor than serving the residents of Pennsylvania in Congress and the residents of Hazleton as their mayor but I have made the decision to not seek an elected office next year. I will never close the door on any future opportunity but for right now my focus is on starting my new chapter.”
Barletta recently opened a boutique consulting firm called, Pioneer Strategies,
Pioneer Strategies focuses on political campaigns and government affairs.
As a political consultant Barletta will advise candidates.
“The goal of my firm is to use the knowledge I’ve gained through my experiences to help others navigate through their journey,” Barletta said.
— Francis Scarcella
Pa. Lottery announces $1 million prize on New Year’s Eve
MIDDLETOWN — Pennsylvanians who play the Pa Lottery online now have a chance at $1 million prize drawn on New Year’s Eve.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced PA iLottery players may now enter into the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest iLottery Prize Draw. This special drawing will provide the opportunity for five iLottery players to win a VIP trip to New York City this New Year’s Eve and a chance to win $1 million.
The Pennsylvania Lottery will send a total of 25 winners to New York City for a chance to win $1 million — 20 players will come from its Second-Chance Drawing promotion, announced earlier this summer, and the other five winners will come from its PA iLottery Prize Draw promotion, launching this week.
— The Daily Item
The PA iLottery Prize Draw will run through Sept. 26, and winners will be announced in October. Players can earn entries into the PA iLottery Prize Draw by making daily iLottery deposits. The Second-Chance drawing will also run through Sept. 26.
