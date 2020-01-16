SUNBURY — The PA CareerLink is hosting a Healthcare Job Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Albright Center for the Arts at 450 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
The event is open to the public and will focus on careers in health care and related fields. Job seekers are invited to attend and meet with approximately 20 employers from throughout the region.
Participating employers range from hospitals, long term care facilities, home health agencies, and more. Positions available include RN, LPN, CNA, home health aide, service positions and more.
For a full list of participating employers, interested individuals may look at the HealthCare Job Fair event on the PA CareerLink Columbia/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties Facebook page.
For more information about the job fair or employer registration, contact PA CareerLink Business Consultant, Zach Stotter, by phone at 570-988-7324 or email zstotter@tiu11.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER