NORTHUMBERLAND — The Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., reopens May 1.
The Priestley House is among 23 Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission sites and museums reopening on or about April 30. For more information about the Priestley site, visit joseph-priestley-house.org.
All historic locations reopen with reduced hours and limited capacity. Operating schedules may vary by site. Masking, social distancing and limited capacity are among health safety regulations in place. Anyone feeling symptoms common with COVID-19 is asked to refrain from visiting until they feel symptom-free.
No events or gatherings, including exhibit openings, special events and facility rentals are scheduled at this time. School group tours, including groups of homeschoolers, will resume in the fall.
Other locations reopening include Eckley Miners’ Village, Weatherly; Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, Lancaster; Pennsylvania Military Museum, Boalsburg; Pennsylvania State Archives, Harrisburg; State Museum of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg. For a complete list and more information, visit www.phmc.pa.gov.