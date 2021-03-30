NORTHUMBERLAND — The Joseph Priestley House is offering Teen History Camp from July 29 to 30.
The three-day event from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. will include a visit from Ben Franklin (portrayed by Paul Stillman), a study of the canal system by Michael McWilliams, a raft building project with Van Wagner, a jam session of music connected to the Susquehanna River, a visit to a real log house and a Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble presentation focused on Priestley and Franklin.
Registration information and a detailed syllabus of the event will be available at the Priestley House website at joseph-priestley-house.org or on its Facebook page.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER