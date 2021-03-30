NORTHUMBERLAND — The Joseph Priestley House will reopen on May 1 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
The historic site and museum at 472 Priestley Ave. opened for one day last year before closing down due to state restrictions to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was also the first opening day for new operations manager Murrie Zlotziver.
"Initially, access will be limited with groups no larger than eight at one time. People are approved to roam the grounds," said Zlotziver, who was hired in February 2020. "I still think they'll get a really good feel for Joseph Priestley and his accomplishments, what it was like to live here in Northumberland in the 1790s. I think they'll still get that historic flavor of the house and the property."
Zlotziver and volunteers will work over the next month to prepare the house for visitors. The rooms will be cleaned, sanitizing stations will be installed and appropriate signage about new requirements will be placed around the grounds.
The Joseph Priestley House and laboratory is a historic site that preserves and interprets Priestley's contributions and significance to American history. Priestley is known as one of the founding fathers of chemistry and the man who discovered oxygen. The house is a National Historic Landmark and National Historic Chemical Landmark site.
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) announced last week that the Priestley House and 22 other state-owned historic sites and museums were allowed to reopen on April 30 with reduced hours of operations and limited capacity.
Over the last 12 months, Zlotziver and the board members organized several committees to handle different aspects including organization; maintenance; landscape and gardening; restoration and preservation; and programs and events. The committees over the summer and in preparation for 2022 will work to make the Priestley House the center of the community, said Zlotziver.
This includes sprucing up the landscaping on the grounds, establishing new exhibits, introducing monthly events with music, a festival in October, a historic walking tour of borough cemeteries and camps for students. The plans will ramp up over the summer and the 2022 season if the spring visitations go well, said Zlotziver.
"We're really excited about the new plans," said Zlotziver.
Priestley House Board of Directors Chairwoman Colleen Epler-Ruths said she is looking forward to the site reopening.
"We've been working on a couple of things and glad to be open for the people again," she said. "We had all these plans for last year that we couldn't do. It's given us some time to regroup and be bigger and better when we come back."
She also noted that volunteers are always encouraged to help with property guidance and maintenance.
Reopening guidelines
The PHMC and Priestly House are requiring face masks be worn while on grounds at all times for visitors, volunteers and staff and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Visitors must wash or sanitize their hands with hand sanitizer as they begin their visit at the site’s visitor center and/or house museum. They should do so again before leaving. Hand sanitizer will be available at all facilities, according to PHMC.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (including fever, cough, chills, sore throat, fatigue, shortness of breath or loss of taste) should refrain from visiting until they are symptom-free, according to PHMC.
“High touch” surfaces such as door handles, push plates, railings, switches, countertops and benches will be disinfected frequently throughout the day. Restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected several times throughout the day depending on visitation levels, according to PHMC.
No events or gatherings, including exhibit openings, special events and facility rentals are scheduled at this time in order to give staff the opportunity to reacclimate to regular operations before holding events. PHMC will provide an update when they can resume scheduling, according to PHMC.
School groups, including groups of homeschoolers, will resume in the fall, according to PHMC.