SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor joined the case of accused killer Brian Heffner with that of David Brown, accused of helping to cover up the homicide.
Saylor granted this week the motion of court-appointed defense attorneys John L. McLaughlin and Michael Dennehey, of Danville, to join the cases of Heffner, 39, and Brown, 36. The attorneys for Heffner argued that Brown and Heffner are charged with identical conduct with the exception of the homicide charge against Heffner.
"It is well established that where several defendants have been charged with conspiracy, as here, joint trials rather than separate trials, are preferred," Saylor wrote. "This is particularly favored where the majority of the crimes charged were the same; circumstances giving rise to the crimes are identical with respect to both defendants; and the necessary witnesses to prove the crimes were the same."
The fact that there would be "mere hostility or conflicting defenses between the defendants is in itself not sufficient grounds for severance," Saylor wrote. "Mere differences in the way each defendant perceives the circumstances of what is alleged would not control and provide a reason to sever the trial."
Any prejudice to the Commonwealth is outweighed by the defendant's assertion of not having the opportunity of confronting the other defendants as his statement against him in the event of separate trials, Saylor wrote.
He also listed judicial economy, the avoidance of possible inconsistent verdicts and the fact that the joinder will not delay the trial now that Brown and his defense attorney has been provided with the requested discovery.
Witnesses Brown and Robert Villari Jr., 33, told police that Heffner fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
Brown helped Brian Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation, according to court documents. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.
Police said they didn’t call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.
Villari is not charged in the homicide, but, according to the police report, was "present during the time a crime had been committed involving a handgun in Mount Carmel Township" on Sept. 12 and getting rid of the gun, bullets and magazine. Villari is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.