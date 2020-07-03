LEWISBURG — Union County Judge Michael Hudock ruled Wednesday that East Buffalo Township was premature in filing for summary judgment in seeking the dismissal of Lewisburg Borough’s lawsuit concerning the funding of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Hudock noted in his order dismissing the township’s motion that the deadline for discovery evidence is Nov. 11 and that Lewisburg has yet to depose six individuals since the COVID-19 emergency disrupted scheduled depositions.
At issue is municipal funding and the contract language that dictates how municipal contributions should be determined. The borough seeks to maintain a 52-48 split, with the township paying the larger portion. The township holds that it’s up to either municipality to request a specific amount of coverage — which could push a contribution higher or lower — rather than a percentage split.
“(Lewisburg) argues the contract is ambiguous. Due to the alleged ambiguity, (Lewisburg) asserts the Court must consider evidence beyond the written contract, including the five years of performance of the contract, when interpreting the language,” Hudock wrote in his order.
Lewisburg Borough filed suit in February 2019 against East Buffalo Township and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, a governing body consisting of members of both municipalities.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO