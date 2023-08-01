SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man will not be allowed to pull his guilty plea of homicide and voluntary manslaughter after a Northumberland County judge denied the request Tuesday.
President Judge Paige Rosini denied the request from Stephen Kruskie to withdraw his guilty plea to charges of homicide and voluntary manslaughter after the 28-year-old claimed he was threatened into pleading in relation to the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz in May 2021.
Rosini said in her order that a "manifest injustice has not occurred as the defendant's plea was entered knowingly, intelligently, voluntarily and understandingly."
In May, Kruskie told Rosini he took “full responsibility” for Swartz death before Rosini sentenced Kruskie to up to 70 years in state prison for pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle, for the death of Swartz.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township police say on May 21, 2021, Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Kruskie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma, consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Before Kruskie was sentenced, he wept as he told the judge there was no excuse for what happened.
Through his attorney, public defender John Broda, Kruskie said he only pleaded guilty because he felt threatened by an alleged letter he received which made threats to his family if Kruskie didn’t take the plea deal.
Kruskie told Rosini that he received a letter from a former family member more than a year ago threatening him to plead guilty or something would happen to his grandmother.
Kruskie said he was scared for his family and when he went to court to plead guilty he saw the woman so he kept to his plan of pleading guilty.
Rosini also ordered another hearing for further argument on sentencing issues raised by Kruskie and a possible resentencing.
Kruskie will appear in court on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. in front of Rosini.