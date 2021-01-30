SUNBURY — All charges against a Watsontown woman accused of flashing a handgun at two juveniles in July will remain.
President Judge Charles Saylor on Thursday denied a habeas petition filed on behalf of Tina Marie Swartz, 54, of Pennsylvania Avenue. The judge determined that the commonwealth met its burden to establish all four misdemeanor charges: terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
The incident occurred on July 31 on Filbert St., Milton, after a verbal altercation. The juveniles told police that Swartz pulled out a handgun at pointed it at them through her vehicle window.
Swartz is represented by defense attorney George Lepley, of Williamsport. She has been free on $5,000 unsecured bail since Aug. 1.