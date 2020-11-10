SUNBURY — A felony perjury charge was dismissed at a preliminary hearing Tuesday for a former Northumberland County correctional officer who was charged in October with lying under oath during an August summary trial.
Holly Olvany, 49, of Sunbury, was terminated recently, according to the Northumberland County Human Resource office on Tuesday.
Detective Degg Stark charged Olvany in October after Stark said she lied about an appointment to drop off a urine sample for testing at her family physician's office.
Stark originally reported that the district attorney’s office was investigating on Feb. 4, 2019, an outbreak of alleged illegal drugs inside the new county jail in Coal Township. A K-9 from the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force focused on Olvany’s locker and her vehicle. Investigators collected evidence from Olvany’s locker, but she sped away in her vehicle when approached before law enforcement could stop her, Stark said.
Prior to the summary trial on Aug. 12, Shamokin District Judge John Gmbric dismissed five of six criminal charges in April 2019 and, in September 2019, the district attorney's office withdrew one misdemeanor count of using or possessing a urine test kit designed to mask the effects of drugs in urine.
Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson in August determined that Olvany was not guilty of a summary count of careless driving, the last remaining charge from the original criminal complaint.
Stark said after he interviewed Dr. Jeff Greco, from Mount Carmel, that Olvany lied about having an appointment.
Olvany's defense attorney, Mike Rudinski, of Williamsport, listened to Greco testify Tuesday in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey that Olvany did not have an appointment but that sometimes patients would just show up.
Rudinski asked if Stark asked for any documentation showing Olvany had an appointment.
Stark said he was unaware of any documents and that he received signed statements from the doctor's office.
Rudinski then said he had an appointment document on his phone and asked Stark if he would be charging Greco with perjury.
The defense lawyer continued to object to questions being asked by Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger even before Zenzinger was able to present her case.
Zenzinger asked Rudinski what he was objecting to when Stark, who was on the stand at the time, wasn't even posed a question.
Toomey let Stark speak and after listening to the evidence said there was not enough evidence for the felony perjury charge but there was enough evidence for the misdemeanor charge of false swearing to be sent to county court.
Rudinski asked Toomey to lower the supervised $50,000 bail and the district attorney's office did not object. Olvany is now off supervision.