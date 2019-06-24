MILTON — After the first 30 days of being in his new 21st century office, Milton District Judge Mike Diehl is settling in nicely and the move is a success.
"We are thrilled to be here and so thankful to the Northumberland County Commissioners for getting this done," Diehl said.
The office located at 45 Locust St. is brand new with all modern technology, something Diehl said is welcomed.
"We have much more to offer now," Diehl said. "We have more space, offices for the public defender and the district attorney. We have a holding cell that holds six with a bathroom and a much bigger courtroom."
Diehl, who heard nearly 5,000 cases in 2018, said he now can do video arraignments right from the bench.
"The technology is all upgraded and we are able to function at a quicker pace," Diehl said. "I am very grateful to the commissioners for this."
The office opened on May 20 and Diehl said his three person staff hit the ground running. "We didn't miss a beat and were able to now separate people from running into each other like we did in the other location," he said.
Diehl said the success of the transition of offices was also hugely credited to Northumberland County Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn for working with Diehl and his staff during the process of moving.
"He (O'Hearn) was a big help with all of this," Diehl said. "We all want to thank him for everything he did for us."
Gray Builders, of Danville, made the renovations at a cost of $156,800 after commissioners purchased the Locust Street property in 2018 at $130,000 from Evangelical Community Hospital.
Diehl's old office at 1 Broadway St., had 1,576 square feet of office space. The location is owned by Milton Downtown Investors LLC. The county has been paying $1,315.50 a month in rent since 2012. Milton Downtown Investors wanted the county to help pay for renovations and upgrades.
The new location has 3,000 square feet of office space, which Diehl said is a much more sufficient amount of space. "We just have so much more room for everyone," he said.
As part of the agreement at the Broadway location, the owners wanted the county to pay $100,000 toward renovations, and rent would increase from $2,500 a month in the first year to $3,425 by 2032. If the county didn’t pay for renovations, rent would increase to $4,000.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he is thrilled for Diehl and the taxpayers for making the switch as a cost-effective measure.
"It was a beautiful job and increases the size for Judge Diehl," Schiccatano said. "We no longer have to pay rent and we will save a few hundred thousand dollars over the course of 10 years."
Schiccatano said if the county would have remained at the Broadway location, taxpayers would have spent an additional $300,000 in 10 years.
"It's an upgrade and we will save money," Schiccatano said. "We are happy for Judge Diehl and happy this all worked out."
Diehl said with the new building, technology and parking for people, days are going a lot smoother for everyone.
"We just have a better feeling about everything," Diehl said. "The parking alone is a big deal to people as they can pull in the lot, take care of their business and leave."
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic was also scheduled to get a makeover for his courtroom, which is located inside the Luzerne County Community College building at 2 E. Arch St., in Shamokin.
"I think it's great for Judge Diehl," Gembic said. "We now need to address my office as there is a major safety concern we are having.
Gembic, who hears more than 5,000 cases per year, including 800 criminal cases in 2018, said his office is a major concern as less than a month ago during a court proceeding there was a near riot in the hallway.
"Safety concerns are a big deal and I look forward to the county meeting with me. The building is a concern because there are other offices located inside beside mine. I think Commissioner Schiccatano has been reviewing and looking at this very closely from conversations I have had with him. There has been some talks about an alternative plan inside the building we are in and I am looking forward to his assistance and guidance throughout the process," Gembic said.
Schiccatano said the commissioners are looking into Gembic's office.
"We are reviewing this and will be speaking with Judge Gembic," Schiccatano said.