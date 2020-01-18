SUNBURY — A 38-year-old caregiver accused of attempting to kill an elderly couple by putting rodent poison in their tobacco may not be mentally competent to stand trial, according to defense attorney Kyle Rude.
Tina Marie Young, of Montandon, and Rude appeared on Friday in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor to request a mental evaluation and a bail modification so Young can leave prison to take care of her elderly mother. Young, in jail on $250,000 bail, faces attempted murder and other related charges after she allegedly put rodent poison in loose tobacco that was being used to roll cigarettes for a 73-year-old woman and her 80-year-old husband.
"A prison setting is causing her mental state to deteriorate," said Rude while Young sat beside him crying.
The attorney said Young is not communicating well with him and conversations she has with other inmates are "contradictory and inconsistent." He said leaving the prison setting and having an evaluation may alleviate the concerns he has and allow her to assist him in her defense.
Saylor pointed out that Rude was claiming mental deficiencies in one request and saying she is competent enough to be free to take care of her ailing mother. Rude said the mental evaluation is his top priority, and the family requested the bail modification.
Saylor told Rude to have the mental evaluation done before the bail modification would be discussed again. Assistant District Attorney Julie Skinner said she did not oppose the evaluation.
"It's imperative we know where she's at before we talk about bail," she said.
The victims told troopers on June 14 that Young, their in-home health assistant, forged the couple's signatures and cashed a check in the amount of $2,500. When confronted, Young asked the woman not to press charges and she would pay them back, police said.
Soon after, police said Young rolls all of their cigarettes and they did not taste right when the woman started smoking them. Police said the bags of loose tobacco had a bright green substance in them.
Young also used the couple's bank card to pay for $1,482 in cell phone bills, car insurance, a mobile storage unit, items at Walmart and Weis and a plane ticket for her daughter to ply from Florida to Williamsport. These particular charges were recently brought against Young and she had a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in the Milton Office of District Judge Michael Diehl where he set bail at $5,000.
In total across the three cases, Young is facing two counts of felony attempted murder; seven felony charges of two counts of aggravated assault, forgery, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, two counts of access device fraud and identity theft; and four misdemeanor charges of two counts of reckless endangerment, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.