SUNBURY — Accused murderer Jahrid Burgess will now physically appear in court after a Northumberland County Judge granted his request to be present during all hearings.
President Judge Charles Saylor granted Burgess's request on Friday. The 20-year-old Trevorton man will appear in-person for a pre-trial hearing at 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Burgess has been asking the court to allow him the opportunity to be present for court proceedings. Because of COVID-19, courthouses across the country have been taking precautions with in-person hearings.
Burgess appeared by video Friday while his attorney Richard Feudale told Saylor he believes Burgess should be afforded the right to be in court because it was "educational."
Feudale said Burgess wants to help in his defense.
State troopers accused Burgess of beating 3-year old Arabella Parker to death in 2019 inside the Trevorton home in which Burgess and Arabella's mother, Samatha Delcamp, 25, were living.
State troopers say Arabella was beaten so badly that she needed part of her brain removed. Arabella was on life support for more than a month. She survived without the breathing machine for nearly a week before succumbing to her injuries on Nov. 22.
Delcamp was also arrested and accused by Stonington state police of also causing the fatal injuries to Arabella. Delcamp is charged as his accomplice because authorities said she knew about the abuse and never reported it.
The two are facing a combined 18 charges between them, including criminal homicide.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, said he is ready to go to trial at any time.