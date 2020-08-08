SUNBURY — Accused killer Andre Stone was granted permission to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he's competent to stand trial in Northumberland County Court.
President Judge Charles Saylor granted the motion of Stone, 38, of Shamokin, who appeared via videoconference, and public defender John Broda on Thursday. The state Department of Human Services will administer the competency examination.
Stone remains a county inmate without bail after Shamokin police said he walked into the police station and admitted to strangling to death his girlfriend Dawn Latsha on April 14. Police found Latsha at the South Market Street home minutes later.
Shamokin officer Ray Siko said Stone showed him a cellphone picture the woman on the floor and said, “I killed my girlfriend," and "I couldn't take it anymore and I strangled her," according to court documents.
Stone is charged with criminal homicide and felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation.