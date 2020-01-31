SUNBURY — The defense attorney of an Elysburg man who allegedly sent an illicit photograph requested a psychological evaluation of his client on Friday. The photograph was allegedly intended to be sent to an underage girl but was intercepted by an adult.
Scott A. Golden, 36, is charged with sexual exploitation of children, solicitation of child pornography, dissemination of sexual materials to minors, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, open lewdness. Public Defender John Broda, of Sunbury, requested Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini to approve a mental examination and costs on Friday.
Rosini told them that she would review the information and make a decision at a later date.
Golden believed he was chatting with a 17-year-old girl through Facebook Messenger when he sent the illicit photograph in hopes that she would send one in return, police said. Golden actually was chatting with the teenager’s mother when he sent the picture in November, police said.
The mother of the girl confronted the man via webcam, captured the confrontation and uploaded the video file to YouTube. In a 17-minute video since pulled from YouTube, the woman recorded herself confronting Golden via video messaging and threatened to report him to police.
Earlier this month, Rosini approved Golden for release if his home plan could be approved, but Golden remains a county inmate in lieu of $20,000 unsecured bail as of Friday. His bail was originally $75,000 cash bail.
Broda said Golden cannot live with his mother due to the nature of the charges and he cannot live with his father since the home is in Allentown.