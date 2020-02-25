SUNBURY — Accused killer Jahrid Burgess now has access to certain documents made by Northumberland County Children & Youth Services regarding the case of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Last month Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, through his attorney, Richard Feudale, asked President Judge Charles Saylor to review the records. The judge ruled that the defense may want to use the information.
Burgess is accused of beating Arabella so badly that it led to emergency surgery, life support and her eventual death on Nov. 22.
Saylor said the court should review the records, reviewed them and ruled the defense would be entitled to certain confidential files.
Feudale said the case is a "he said, she said" case.
Burgess and Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, were charged with homicide. Delcamp was charged as an accomplice because state police said she knew about the abuse and did not report it.
Feudale said he believes reports were made to Children and Youth officials about abuse prior to Burgess meeting Delcamp.
Burgess will be back in court on March 27.