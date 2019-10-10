MIFFLINBURG — A borough man saw six criminal counts held for prosecution in Union County Court stemming from a September police chase while a district judge dismissed one other charge.
At the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday, District Judge Jeffrey Mensch ordered the following charges against Robert M. Mitchel, 23, held for court: fleeing or eluding police, a felony, and summary traffic violations of driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, careless driving and reckless driving were held for court at the conclusion.
Mensch dismissed a misdemeanor count of tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Mitchel is held in Union County Prison, Lewisburg, on $5,000 cash bail.
Trooper Andrew Mincer, state police at Milton, accuses Mitchel of initiating a pursuit about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 13 when he sped away “at a high rate of speed” after spotting the officer’s patrol vehicle at Forrest Hill and Green Ridge roads in West Buffalo Township, according to arrest papers.
Mincer said he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 2001 Suzuki motorcycle Mitchel was riding for having no vehicle registration, according to arrest papers. The trooper accused Mitchel of nearly striking several vehicles and leading the pursuit through populated areas with pedestrian traffic, arrest papers state.
Mitchel eluded police for nearly 30 minutes and between 25 to 30 miles throughout western Union County, arrest papers state. Mincer ended the pursuit after identifying Mitchel as the motorcycle rider while they slowed to a low speed near Hartelton, according to arrest papers.
