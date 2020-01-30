SUNBURY — Fired Our Lady of Lourdes Regional teacher Naiad Reich lost another bid for reinstatement but she will be allowed to proceed with her discrimination lawsuit. Reich lost her job after the principal learned Reich was pregnant and not married.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones made the decision this week after attorneys presented arguments in October about the merits of the case continuing in court. Jones in May denied a request for a preliminary injunction that would have allowed Reich to return to work.
Reich, in December 2018, was terminated from her position as a secondary school English teacher at Lourdes based on a morality clause in her contract. Unmarried, she had become pregnant by her boyfriend and had no immediate plans to wed. She attempted to retain her position by appealing to Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese Livia Riley and after that Bishop of the Diocese Ronald Gainer. That appeal was denied and it led to the lawsuit.
Reich had a contract for a period of one year that expired on June 14, 2018. She was fully compensated for the 2018-19 school year and received her health insurance through July 31, 2019, and therefore had no damages, Jones wrote.
"There was nothing in the contract that provided for a guarantee of employment beyond the one year period," Jones wrote.
