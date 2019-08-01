SUNBURY — A Shamokin woman acquitted of attempted homicide will remain on house arrest for allegedly lying about her criminal history when attempting to purchase a firearm earlier this year, according to court records.
Meanwhile, the woman's 19-year-old grandson, who was the co-defendant in the attempted homicide case when he was 14, is facing new charges related to the theft of two handguns in Mount Carmel in April.
Carol Ann Whary, 67, appeared via videoconference on Thursday in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. Whary was found guilty in 2015 of a misdemeanor count of child endangerment and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of criminal attempt of theft by unlawful taking related to a separate case in 2016. She is no longer on any probation for the 2014 case, but has been on a two-year probation period since Oct. 14, 2017, for the second case.
An emotional Whary pleaded with Rosini to release her from Northumberland County Jail. Whary said she had multiple medical issues, including diabetes and failing kidneys, and wouldn't make it inside the prison.
"I am old, sick and full of remorse for what I put my son through," said Whary. "With my age and my condition, I don't know if I can start over again."
Rosini placed Whary on house arrest, but informed her that she needed to gather her medical documents to prove her statements at the next hearing on Sept. 5. Whary was still imprisoned in county jail late Thursday afternoon, according to prison records.
Shamokin Dam Patrolman Leif Hassenplug reported that Whary was denied when attempting to purchase a Rock Island .22-caliber rifle at Gator Guns in Shamokin Dam in February. Whary allegedly answered "no" on the form to the question: "Have you ever been convicted in any court of a felony or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year?"
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said Whary failed to report the new charges to Northumberland County Probation.
Hassenplug charged Whary in the Selinsgrove office of District Judge John Reed with a felony count of writing false statements when purchasing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of making a false statement under penalty. She was free on $10,000 unsecured bail prior to the violation of her probation.
Acquitted of attempted homicide
Whary, who was accused of attempted criminal homicide, was acquitted of all related charges except endangering the welfare of children at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in December 2015. Police alleged Whary and her 14-year-old-grandson Gage Hertzog fired an AK-47 at Whary's stepson, Dean Whary, after an argument in December 2014. She was found not guilty of felonies of attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats, corruption of minors, possessing instruments of crime and recklessly endangering another person. She was found guilty of a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of children.
She also pleaded no contest in October 2016 to a misdemeanor theft charge. She was accused in June 2016 for walking on Kenneth Detrick’s land in April 2016 and removing a wood chipper, according to police.
New charges for Hertzog
Hertzog, of Atlas, who is under supervision until age 21, was adjudicated delinquent in August 2016 on a felony count of aggravated assault. Being found delinquent is similar to pleading no contest as an adult. Additional related charges, including attempted homicide, were dropped.
Mount Carmel Township Patrolman Kelly Campbell filed the new charges in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole. Hertzog is facing eight felony charges: two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of illegally possessing a firearm and firearms being carried without a license.
While doing work at the residence of Barrett Bolam in Mount Carmel in April, police say Hertzog pried open a locked box and took two handguns. When Bolam confronted Hertzog on July 2, police said the teenager returned both guns to him fully loaded with a round in the chamber. Hertzog allegedly said he took them because he didn't think they were registered, Bolam told police.
Whary is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at noon Aug. 21 in front of Reed.
Hertzog, who remains incarcerated in county jail in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail, is scheduled for formal arraignment in county court at 9 a.m. Monday.