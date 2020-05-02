SUNBURY — A hearing for a Northumberland man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl was rescheduled on Friday in Northumberland County Court.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the hearing started but was delayed because defendant Jose Figueroa-Cante, 35, needed an interpreter and one was not available. He is scheduled to return to court at 10:45 a.m. May 28 in front of Judge Hugh Jones.
Following a call to ChildLine after a domestic dispute on May 5, the child told investigators Figueroa-Cante entered her mother’s bedroom over the past two years and told the girl the two were going to play, police said. Figueroa-Cante allegedly shook the victim like a doll and when he was done he told her to not tell her mother or he would hurt her mother.
Figueroa-Cante is charged with five felonies: one count of rape of a child, one count of statutory sexual assault, one count of sexual assault and two counts of aggravated assault; and two misdemeanors of indecent assault. He remains a county inmate in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER