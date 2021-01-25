SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge on Monday postponed the sentencing of a Milton woman who pleaded guilty to using children to deliver drugs.
Judge Hugh Jones ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Paggie Neiman, 36. She was scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty over three separate cases to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a felony count of intimidation of witnesses.
Neiman, who was present at the courthouse, is now scheduled for a new sentencing hearing at 1:15 p.m. March 8 in front of Jones.
Defense attorney Michael O'Donnel said Neiman's ankle monitor was removed after she pleaded guilty in July. She had been on house arrest since being arrested.
"Ms. Neiman wants to resolve this as soon as she can," said O'Donnel.
Neiman and Craig Lytle, 35, were arrested in April 2019 after police seized 715 grams of marijuana from the Front Street home. Police were following up on a tip received from a school resource officer and Milton Cpl. Dan Embeck that two students were conducting drug transactions, according to court documents. During the execution of the warrant, police also discovered a ledger showing narcotic sales debts and receipts, a green grinder and $1,965 in cash, according to court documents
Neiman allegedly told Milton police that large quantities of marijuana were being delivered to the apartment she shared with Lytle. Police said Neiman told officers the children were being used by her and Lytle to weigh and bag the bulk marijuana for individual sale, according to court documents.
The operation took place between Jan. 1, 2018, and April 5, 2019. She was also charged with possession with intent to deliver on April 5 and intimidation of a witness in the case between Sept. 18, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2019.
Lytle in November 2019 pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a felony count of felony dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. He was sentenced in January to 12 to 36 months in prison.