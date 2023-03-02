MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole made a surprise visit to the Southern Columbia Area School District Thursday in order to read to children as part of Read Across America Day.
Cole arrived at the GC Hartman Elementary School and met with kindergarten teacher Kay Rodriguez and her class as part of the day when guests read to children across the country.
Cole read the Dr. Seuss book, "My Oh My It's a Butterfly," to a room full of children.
"It's great to see the learning process of these young students," Cole said. They are our future."
Cole said he enjoyed meeting with students and was honored to be part of the day.