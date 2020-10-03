SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin district judge recused himself from a hearing involving an accusation of threats made toward a city councilwoman.
District Judge John Gembic recused himself from hearing a preliminary hearing for Joseph Leschinskie Jr., 36, of Shamokin, who was charged by county Detective Degg Stark Sept. 24 with threatening Shamokin Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband following a city council meeting on Sept. 14.
A court docket shows the case in the hands of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey, who did the arraignment on Sept. 24.
Gembic said he recused because he knows all parties involved in the case.
Leschinskie faces two misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats.
Leschinskie has denied committing the crimes.
— Francis Scarcella