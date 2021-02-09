SUNBURY — A Northumberland County Senior Judge rejected a plea deal on Tuesday for a 73-year-old Coal Township man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four young girls over a 14-year period. The case will now head to trial.
The decision from Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. came after the father of two of the victims testified that Anthony Zarski should get the maximum penalty for his accused crime. The plea called for a likely sentence of time served in exchange for Zarski pleading guilty to felony counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
"He put myself and my daughters through hell," said the father. His girls have post-traumatic stress disorder, see therapists, and are on medication "because of what that piece of garbage did."
Zarski, who remains incarcerated as a county inmate at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County in lieu of $85,000 cash bail, was charged in September 2019 by Coal Township police for touching and fondling four girls between the ages of 6 and 12 between June 2005 and July 2019 in his swimming pool. He pleaded guilty to the two felony charges in August.
The father said he "completely disagreed" with letting Zarski face a lesser sentence.
Woelfel explained that if he rejected the plea deal, the father's daughters would have to testify at the trial. The father said one of his daughters would be willing, but he said he wished he had been informed of the plea deal before Tuesday so he could talk to both of them.
The judge said Zarski would be on a lengthy probationary sentence if sentenced and released. He must register for life as a sexually violent predator on the Megan's Law website.
A mother of another victim said via telephone she had no issue with Zarski being released but she objected to Zarski's living arrangement being so close to the victims' residence. A third parent of the fifth victim was not available.
Public Defender Laurie Pickle asked for the plea deal to be accepted. She said Zarski has never been in trouble before this and has no prior record. He has had health issues, including a 42-day hospitalization from COVID-19.
After Woelfel rejected the plea deal, Pickle asked for Zarski's bail to be lowered since he has been incarcerated for 516 days. Woelfel denied her motion.