SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor rejected the sentencing recommendations found in the plea deal for a Trevorton man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Saylor on Monday said he could not order Sabian Ebersole, 20, to serve a sentence below the standard range of 3 to 6 years in prison. Ebersole pleaded guilty to a felony count of manslaughter in March in the death of David Rivera over a $20 drug deal on Jan. 24, 2018.
Saylor asked defense attorney Michael Rudinski and District Attorney Tony Matulewicz to file briefs in support of the recommendations based on case law within 10 days. A new sentencing date is not yet scheduled.
Ebersole, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018, was arrested when he was 17.
The plea was negotiated after the three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night. Ebersole was set to go to trial on criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.
Those three witnesses now face felony robbery charges along with falsifying statements to authorities. John Feather, 20, of Shamokin, Seth Lytle, 22, of Middleburg, and Madison Collins, 18, of Coal Township, were charged in March with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities.
Ebersole has cooperated by providing a full interview with the Coal Township police, said Matulewicz.
Collins and Lytle are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 10 a.m. May 26 in front of District Judge John Gembic. Feather is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. June 1 in front of Judge Paige Rosini.