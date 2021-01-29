SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge wants an itemized list of the restitution listed for a woman who pleaded guilty to intentionally setting a fire while someone was in the Mount Carmel home in 2019.
Judge Paige Rosini on Friday told the commonwealth to provide that list so she and Defense Attorney George Newman could review the $95,257.85 in restitution that Michelle Rhoads, 25, of Mount Carmel, was originally ordered to pay in October. Rhoads pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to a felony count of aggravated arson with another person present inside the property and was sentenced in October to 30 to 60 months in state prison.
Rosini asked for the hearing to clarify the restitution, which consisted of $35,000 to homeowner Edward Koblinski, $13,335 to homeowner Jason Dillow and $46,922 to insurance company National Subrogation Services. Rosini said she needed more information before giving the final order on repayments.
Mount Carmel Police arrested Rhoads and Misty Dunbar, 25, of Elizabethville, the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St. and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13, 2019. They’re accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., Kelly Witmer, who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, arrest papers state.
Dunbar, who faces the same 13 charges, has been free on $1 bail since May 4. She has no scheduled court hearings.