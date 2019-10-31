SUNBURY — A Sunbury man accused of viewing child pornography is behind bars for violating the terms of his bail.
Dustin Allen Young, 26, of Race Street, is facing 16 felony charges consisting of 10 counts of child pornography, five counts of disseminating photographs/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication device. Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor on Thursday revoked his release and reinstated a $50,000 unsecured bail.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said Young used a cellphone to access the internet, which violated the terms of his bail. He was originally released on Aug. 16, 2018.
A search conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police of Young's home revealed a laptop with five images of underage girls ranging from infants to pre-pubescent in sexually graphic poses or acts. An external hard drive also contained images of child pornography, police said.
Young is represented by Chief Public Defender Ed Greco.
