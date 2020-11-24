SUNBURY — A Northumberland County Judge denied the commonwealth's motion to preserve the testimony of a witness in the 2017 homicide of Sean Maschal.
On Monday, Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor considered a motion to bring in Robert Villari Jr., 33, from incarceration to record his testimony prior to the trial of the accused killer and accomplice. Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward said they wanted the recorded testimony in case Villari was unavailable due to "absconding or dangerous behavior."
Saylor said the motion is premature. Villari is still in jail and is not likely to make bail, but the commonwealth can refile the motion at a later date if there's any indication that Villari will be released from Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.
Police said Brian Heffner, 39, fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
David Brown, 37, of Ashland, helped Brian Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation, according to court documents. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.
Police said they didn’t call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.
Villari is not charged in the homicide, but, according to the police report, was "present during the time a crime had been committed involving a handgun in Mount Carmel Township" on Sept. 12, 2017, and assisted in getting rid of the gun, bullets and magazine. Villari is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
The cases of Brown and Heffner are combined. Attorney Kate Lincoln, of Sunbury, represents Brown while John L. McLaughlin and co-counsel Michael P. Dennehy, of Danville, represent Heffner.