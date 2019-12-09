A Philadelphia man jailed on an almost three-decades-old shoplifting charge after Gov. Tom wolf commuted his life sentence is a step closer to freedom.
A Delaware County judge on Monday ordered that David Sheppard be released without having to post bail, ahead of a January hearing to resolve the shoplifting charge. His attorney told NBC10 in Philadelphia that Sheppard was being returned to state prison for processing Monday night, but that he might be released later Monday or today.
The case hit the national spotlight late last week when Kim Kardashian West, who has used her celebrity to draw attention to the need for criminal justice reform, called the move to jail Sheppard on the shoplifting charge, “a shameful waste of public resources.”
Sheppard was one of four men convicted of killing Overbrook pharmacy owner Thomas Brannan in a robbery in 1992.
When word of Sheppard’s commutation came out, Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland announced that she was going to seek to have Sheppard held on the shoplifting charge. Copeland said that she was acting because the victim’s family hadn’t been consulted during the commutation process, according to The Associated Press.
Monday, Jennifer Storm, Pennsylvania’s victim advocate, said she couldn’t comment on the case, citing confidentiality rules.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman blasted Copeland’s move on Friday, calling it “an alarming example of prosecutorial abuse of power. It’s also a disheartening disruption of what should have been the first morning of a new life for a Pennsylvanian who has paid his debt to society.”
Monday, Fetterman said “we have a uniform outreach protocol” for reaching out to victims’ families as part of the process in determining whether an inmate deserves clemency.
“I was blessed to speak to the victim’s family” Monday, Fetterman said. “Any oversight (in failing to contact them) was accidental and inadvertent,” he said.
The judge’s decision to move to release Sheppard “was proper,” Fetterman said, but he added that the “back and forth” over whether to free Sheppard was unnecessary.
“There is no cause for celebration,” he said, noting that incident originated with Brannan’s killing.