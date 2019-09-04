By Justin Strawser
SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor stepped down from his duties overseeing the county’s treatment courts.
Saylor appointed county Judge Paige Rosini to oversee treatment court for veterans, behavioral health, DUI, drug, family and juvenile. The two judges were previously splitting the courts between them.
Saylor, who has been overseeing the program since the first treatment court was established more than 10 years ago, said the “duties as president judge and the major cases coming up” led to his decision to relinquish his oversight. He made the announcement at the treatment court graduation ceremony inside Courtroom 1 on Tuesday.
“I look at the responsibilities on the calendar, and I think it will be best for now. Having one judge handle it all will also provide more consistency,” said Saylor. “I still 100 percent support treatment court. I will always support it.”
Saylor oversees the majority of major criminal cases, including four pending homicide cases, most civil jury trials and the departments of probation, domestic relations and courts. He is also the chairman of the Northumberland County Prison Board.
Rosini said the treatment court is one of the most rewarding parts of being a judge.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Rosini about taking over the leadership role. “I enjoy doing it, and it’s been successful in diverting people away from prison.”
At the common pleas level, Northumberland County established drug treatment court in 2005, DUI and behavioral health were introduced soon after, veterans court was introduced in 2011 and family court established in 2018. In 2016, veteran treatment court was introduced at the magistrate level. Since its inception, 280 individuals have graduated from Northumberland County’s treatment courts.
Treatment court cannot be mandated. Individuals are given the option or can request it themselves.