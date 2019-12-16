LEWISBURG — Daniel J. Hollick, 26, of Shamokin, received a sentence of time-served, 79 days in Union County Prison, on a count of corruption of minors.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Hollick on Monday to 79 days to up to two years, minus one day, plus three consecutive years of probation. Hollick pleaded guilty to the corruption charge in October. Three other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Mifflinburg police filed charges against Hollick in July 2018. Hollick had been listed as a missing person at the time. He was taken into custody in May in Washington state and was extradited to Pennsylvania.
According to arrest papers, Hollick attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl against her wishes and touched her over her undergarments while stargazing together in July 2016. The accuser was 14 at the time, police said. Hollick was 23.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO