LEWISBURG — A Milton woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 robbery in Lewisburg was sentenced June 4 to serve up to three years in prison.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Amy Orner, 31, to serve a minimum of nine months on a robbery count. Orner pleaded guilty in January and was credited with 36 days served at the time of her sentencing. Eleven other counts were dismissed.
Stephen Orner, 32, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in August and was sentenced to 71 days time served plus 25 months of probation. He was resentenced in November to serve 20 days for a probation violation.
The victim was assaulted and robbed of $603 cash, according to arrest papers. The incident stemmed from a dispute over a $40 debt, police said at the time the Orners were arrested.