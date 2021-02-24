LEWISBURG — Union County President Judge Michael Hudock set deadlines for the prosecution and defense to submit briefs regarding witness competency in the child welfare case against a New Columbia foster mother.
Defense attorneys for Melissa Keister, 38, of New Columbia, are challenging the competency of the now 12-year-old child at the center of the case to serve as a witness at trial. Attorneys Peter Campana and Angela Lovecchio have 15 days from the time they receive a transcript from a motion hearing Tuesday to file a legal brief in support of their motion.
The office of Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson has 15 days after that submission to file a reply challenging the motion. There have been three court proceedings on the competency issue including the admission of witness testimony.
Keister faces prosecution on two charges, endangering the welfare of a child, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. Trooper Adam Depauw filed the charges in September 2019.
Hudock told the prosecution and defense not to expect jury selection in the case this April, as currently scheduled. A lengthy trial list will likely delay jury selection and trial of this case, he said.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO