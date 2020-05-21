SUNBURY — Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor anticipates that the case against accused rapist John Kurtz won't go to trial until at least October.
During a hearing on Thursday, defense attorney Michael Suders requested an additional hearing to call on representatives of Google to produce requested documents and data that would help build the defense for the 45-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard. Saylor said the hearing can be held in July, but the online search engine company does not often comply with court requests.
"If you (the commonwealth) doesn't have it, and Google doesn't have it, I don't know what to say," said Saylor. "We can't produce something that no longer exists."
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said the commonwealth turned over all the data to Suders that they used from Google in the investigation. Suders said the evidence could be excluded if additional documents from Google are not provided.
Suders also indicated that he would not be calling a DNA expert or an expert on the psychological report. He is also waiting on a computer expert who has requested the data from Google.
Suders said he would have to rely on cross-examination of the commonwealth's experts.
Kurtz is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. The investigation also identified additional victims that Kurtz stalked and made attempts to kidnap and rape, police said.
According to police, Kurtz would break into the victim’s residences, kidnap them, take them to another location and rape them. He was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence and digital evidence, which was collected through the execution of multiple search warrants and court orders.
Kurtz remains an inmate with Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail.