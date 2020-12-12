SUNBURY — The issuing of marriage licenses in Northumberland County will be suspended for a month starting Dec. 18, according to Recorder Tina Mertz.
"Due to the increasing numbers in the pandemic and in a continued effort to keep my staff safe during this time, I am suspending the issuing of marriage licenses effective Dec. 18 through Jan. 18," said Mertz.
The last day to apply for a license will be Dec. 18.
"If you are in need of a license, or have any questions, please call my office to schedule an appointment at 570-988-4143," said Mertz.
President Judge Charles Saylor is also limiting staff in the courtrooms on the second floor by asking sheriff deputies to remain on the first floor if possible. The courthouse remains open.
